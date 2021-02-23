AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Sells $609,644.97 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Juan Vera sold 14,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $609,644.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,426,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,314,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Vera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlloVir alerts:

On Thursday, February 18th, Juan Vera sold 8,942 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $364,386.50.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Juan Vera sold 10,400 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $435,344.00.

ALVR traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 244,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,718. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.