AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Beek Jeroen B. Van Sells 2,800 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $119,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,230,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AlloVir stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.82. 244,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,718. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AlloVir currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AlloVir by 608.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

