AllSafe Trading Up 10.2% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $463,646.98 and approximately $614.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.