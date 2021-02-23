Almace Shards (ALMX) Market Capitalization Tops $339,803.55

Almace Shards (CURRENCY:ALMX) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Almace Shards has a total market capitalization of $339,803.55 and $463.00 worth of Almace Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Almace Shards token can now be bought for approximately $33.98 or 0.00067375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Almace Shards has traded 90.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.53 or 0.00468992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00071064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00081822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.49 or 0.00516490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00073714 BTC.

About Almace Shards

Almace Shards’ total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for Almace Shards is www.niftex.com/launches/details/ALMX . The official message board for Almace Shards is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Almace Shards Token Trading

Almace Shards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almace Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almace Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Almace Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

