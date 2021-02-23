Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) Trading Down 9.1%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) shares fell 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $13.61. 2,063,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 468,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHAC. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

