Alpha Lithium (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 962,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,252,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

About Alpha Lithium (OTCMKTS:ALLIF)

Alpha Lithium Corporation operates as a lithium exploration company in North America and Argentina. Its principal property is the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Voltaic Minerals Corp.

