Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 701,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,283,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of -1.27.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 571.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 166,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

