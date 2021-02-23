Alphabet (GOOGL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL):

2/16/2021 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,525.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $2,200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,950.00.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/2/2021 – Alphabet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $2,025.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,700.00.

2/1/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00.

1/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Alphabet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $2,060.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,970.00.

1/15/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00.

1/5/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $2,000.00.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,054.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,913.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,700.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

