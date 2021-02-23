Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Alphabet worth $796,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $12.84 on Tuesday, hitting $2,052.04. 49,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,658. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,922.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,706.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.