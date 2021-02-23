Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $25.84 on Tuesday, hitting $2,028.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,420. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,913.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,700.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

