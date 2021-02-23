Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $97,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $10.29 on Tuesday, hitting $2,043.97. The stock had a trading volume of 47,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,420. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,913.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,700.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.