Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $37.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,016.32. 35,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,420. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,913.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,700.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

