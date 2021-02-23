Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALSMY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of Alstom stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. 203,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,391. Alstom has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

