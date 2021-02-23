Altair International (NASDAQ:ATAO) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO) was down 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 3,097,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,723,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

In related news, insider Erop Enterprises Llc sold 1,177,873 shares of Altair International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $270,910.79. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,768,491 shares of company stock worth $972,550.

Altair International Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and assessing new business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

