Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Trading Down 5.1%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.68. 674,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,005,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,281 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.42% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

