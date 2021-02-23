Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

