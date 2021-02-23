Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Shares Gap Down to $87.00

Shares of Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.14), but opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.09). Altus Strategies shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08), with a volume of 33,088 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.04. The company has a current ratio of 26.80, a quick ratio of 26.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £58.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.90.

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) Gold Project and Lakanfla Gold Project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole Gold Project and Pitiangoma Est Gold Project located in Southern Mali; Laboum Gold Project located in Northern Cameroon; Agdz Copper-Silver Project, Takzim Copper-Zinc Project, Zaer Copper Project, and Ammas Zinc-Lead Project located in Central Morocco; Daro Copper-Gold Project, Zager Copper-Gold Project, and Tigray-Afar Copper-Silver Project located in Northern Ethiopia; Zolowo Gold Project and Leopard Rock Gold Prospect located in Western Liberia; and Prikro Gold Project located in Eastern CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

