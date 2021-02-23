Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Crystal Rock Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Crystal Rock Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 47,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $155,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $13,122,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,180.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,239.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,205.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.