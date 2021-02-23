Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Up 5.5%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $17.03. 743,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 357,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $780.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 108,682 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

