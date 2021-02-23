AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,793 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of AMC Networks worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMCX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

