AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.73

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.73 and traded as high as $117.90. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $117.64, with a volume of 2,620 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

The company has a market cap of $64.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $404.75 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of AMCON Distributing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.