Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Amdocs worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Amdocs by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 33.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of DOX opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

