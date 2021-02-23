AMEPAY Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.77 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 312.6% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY token can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00451634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00067793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 170.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.09 or 0.00478499 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

AMEPAY Token Trading

AMEPAY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

