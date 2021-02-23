American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Trading Up 0.1%

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.84. Approximately 3,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $987,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 185,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 36,502 shares in the last quarter.

