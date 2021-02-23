American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after acquiring an additional 377,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after acquiring an additional 148,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $561,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average is $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $136.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

