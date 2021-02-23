American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Gap Up to $3.47

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$3.47, but opened at C$3.77. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 24,685 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$2.65 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$293.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

