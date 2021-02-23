American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of American Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get American Resources alerts:

AREC stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. 262,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,737,669. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. American Resources has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AREC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.