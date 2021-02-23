American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Trading Down 17%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)’s stock price was down 17% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 5,132,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,608,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

A number of analysts have commented on AREC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of American Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on American Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get American Resources alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.