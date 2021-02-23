AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,507 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Shares of DIS opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.05. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $194.02. The stock has a market cap of $348.10 billion, a PE ratio of -120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

