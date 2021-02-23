Amit Yoran Sells 26,951 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 26,951 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,178,028.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,224,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $2,414,250.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $1,752,750.00.

Tenable stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.18. 1,907,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

