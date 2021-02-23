Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) vs. SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Critical Contrast

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 6.39% 14.81% 6.29% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amkor Technology and SPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 1 1 2 0 2.25 SPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amkor Technology presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential downside of 35.27%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amkor Technology and SPI Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 1.41 $120.89 million $0.56 42.07 SPI Energy $97.88 million 1.91 -$15.26 million N/A N/A

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats SPI Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of June 29, 2020, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. In addition, the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, EdisonFuture, Inc., designs and develops electric vehicles and EV charging solutions. It operates in Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

