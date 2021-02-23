AMLT (AMLT) Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AMLT has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. AMLT has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $6,253.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.39 or 0.00738951 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00037273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,231.53 or 0.04666161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,660 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

AMLT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

