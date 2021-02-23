AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Trading Down 8.8%

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) shares were down 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 2,688,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,614,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

