Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Down 10.4%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s stock price fell 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.80. 2,987,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 1,351,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

