Amon Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Amon has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $8,517.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amon has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.18 or 0.00783114 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00031549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00039889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058641 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.69 or 0.04645005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon is a token. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

