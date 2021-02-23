AmonD Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, AmonD has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $786,023.88 and $27,445.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.00468157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00070645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00079181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 105.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.82 or 0.00487599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00072879 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,391,115 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

