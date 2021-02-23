Amoveo Price Reaches $77.88 on Top Exchanges (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Amoveo has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $163.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for about $77.88 or 0.00154806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amoveo has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

