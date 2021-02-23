Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.80

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

AMFPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Amplifon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.18.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.