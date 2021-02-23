Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings. Amplify Energy reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amplify Energy.

A number of research firms have commented on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 38,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $42,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 9,133,887 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,534 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 35,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $114.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

