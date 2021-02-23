Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Plans Final Dividend of $0.23

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.72.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels & Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricants.

