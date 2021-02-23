Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,946 shares of company stock worth $4,113,188 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.