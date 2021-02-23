Analysts Anticipate Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ARPO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. 48,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,654. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $85.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

In other Aerpio Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $624,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.