Analysts Anticipate Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings. Amplify Energy reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amplify Energy.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMPY. Roth Capital raised Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 35,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.31. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

In other news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 8,548,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $9,317,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,133,887 shares of company stock worth $9,939,534 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplify Energy (AMPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.