Analysts Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021


Analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of ANIX traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. 8,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,993. The firm has a market cap of $119.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

