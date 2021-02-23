Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.