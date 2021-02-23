Analysts Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.84. First Financial posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 387.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,744. The company has a market cap of $589.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Financial has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

