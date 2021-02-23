Analysts Anticipate Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Meritor posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. 697,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Meritor has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 27,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $736,598.73. Insiders sold 433,665 shares of company stock worth $13,281,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $11,449,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $8,206,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Meritor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,813,000 after buying an additional 116,730 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

