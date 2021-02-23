Analysts Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.13. SunPower reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Morgan Stanley cut SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SunPower by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $7,401,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

