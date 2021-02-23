Analysts Anticipate ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZIOPHARM Oncology.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:ZIOP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.95.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $286,428.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,799,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $87,029.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,516 shares in the company, valued at $622,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

