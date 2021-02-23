Analysts Expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,904. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.